Milton Brown (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Brown.
Service Information
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH
45338
(937)-962-2845
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LEWISBURG — Milton D. Brown, 61, of Lewisburg, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at .

Born on Oct. 4, 1957, in Dayton, he was the son of the late Albert H. & Doris J. (Elliott) Brown. He was a Harrison Township farmer and member of the Preble County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his sister: Kathy M. Hines; nieces: Rhonda (Brian) Shaw and Malisa L. Hines; grandniece: Kayla Shaw; cousins; companion: Peggy Kidd and caregiver Josh Wymer.

Funeral service, Tuesday, July 9, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, with Rev. David O. Justis officiating. Interment in Roselawn in Lewisburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisburg Emergency Unit, P.O. Box 697, Lewisburg, OH 45338 or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.