LEWISBURG — Milton D. Brown, 61, of Lewisburg, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at .

Born on Oct. 4, 1957, in Dayton, he was the son of the late Albert H. & Doris J. (Elliott) Brown. He was a Harrison Township farmer and member of the Preble County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his sister: Kathy M. Hines; nieces: Rhonda (Brian) Shaw and Malisa L. Hines; grandniece: Kayla Shaw; cousins; companion: Peggy Kidd and caregiver Josh Wymer.

Funeral service, Tuesday, July 9, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, with Rev. David O. Justis officiating. Interment in Roselawn in Lewisburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisburg Emergency Unit, P.O. Box 697, Lewisburg, OH 45338 or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

