1/1
Molly Moormeier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Molly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EATON — Molly Moormeier, age 80, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 24, 1940 in Cincinnati, to the late Kenneth and Vivian (Sink) Leisure. Molly was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Eaton; the Alpha Garden Club; and the Book Club; she enjoyed playing cards with friends, and was an avid basketball fan. Molly retired from Eaton Community Schools with over 25 years of employment as a Teacher's Aide.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Moormeier, of Eaton; son Craig (Belinda) Moormeier, also of Eaton; daughter Kristine (Darin) Hawley of Batesville, IN; son Matt (Stacy) Moormeier of Cleveland; and grandchildren: Matthew Moormeier, Alex Moormeier, Jill Hawley, Graham Hawley, Austin Moormeier and Zach Moormeier.

A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, October 1 from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 123 West Decatur Street, Eaton, with Rev. Ted Dennis officiating. Interment will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, Preble County Food Pantry or the church. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requires that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved