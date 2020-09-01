WEST ALEXANDRIA — Myrtle Eileen Stricklin, 95, of West Alexandria, passed away Sunday evening. Aug. 23, 2020. Born April 8, 1925 in Twin Township, Preble County, she is the sixth of nine children born to the late John Henry and Woodie Alice (Tipton) Kasten.

A member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Eaton congregation, Myrtle was a stay-at-home wife and mother and an excellent cook who enjoyed sewing and embroidery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on April 27, 2015 by beloved husband Silas K. "Kenny" Stricklin, whom she married August 23, 1947; brothers Roy, Henry, Robert and Donald; and sisters Marguerite, Dorothy, Katherine, and Evelyn.

Myrtle is survived by daughter Connie J. Stricklin of West Alexandria; daughter Alice Gay of Orlando, FL; granddaughter, and Eileen's namesake, Heather Eileen Qualls; grandson Andrew Conduitte; three great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Diane Kasten, of Eaton; along with nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. Rt. 35, West Alexandria. A memorial service will be held Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. using Zoom. For login information, contact Connie Stricklin at connie.stricklin@yahoo.com. Dale Norris will be officiating at both services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses at www.jw.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.