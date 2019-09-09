NEW PARIS — Nancy Margo Snyder Bigham, 81, of New Paris, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

She was born April 12, 1938, in Eldorado, to the late Harlan G. and Emma I. (Geeting) Snyder.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gale W. Bigham of New Paris; daughters April F. (Bret) Weldy of Lewisburg, and Sharon K. (Dickey) Arnett of New Paris; son John A. (Sandy) Bigham of New Paris; grandchildren: Allen C. (Sarah) Weldy of Mitchell, Indiana, Dustin M. (Tara) Weldy of West Manchester, Regan (Zac) Shisler of West Manchester, Dayna M. (Jeremiah) Conway of West Manchester, Michael W. (Samantha) McAtee of Covington, Ohio, Erin (Joe) Mills of Oxford, Corey (Kari) Arnett of Oxford, John A. Bigham, Jr. of New Paris, James W. Bigham of New Paris, and Jessy Bigham of New Paris; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Albert (Melody) Snyder of Englewood; sisters Karen(Ron) Hensel of West Manchester, Sandra Beckett (Chuck Leis) of Eaton, and Janet Woltja of Eaton and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and dear friends.

Nancy was a lifelong resident of Preble County and was a 1956 graduate Monroe Central High School in West Manchester. She attended the Earlham College/Reid Hospital Nursing Program in 1956 and 1957 and served many patients and worked with several doctors throughout her career. Nancy made the decision to retire in 2009 from Central Furniture & Carpet in Boston, Indiana. She attended Prices Creek Church of the Brethren in West Manchester, Full Gospel Temple in Eaton, and most recently at the Bridgeview Baptist Church in Castine. She delighted many congregations over the years with her musical talent, including playing the piano, organ or singing with the "Snyder Sisters Gospel Singing Group." Anyone who knew her, would know that she delighted in cooking for those she loved, which led to her to a collection in excess of 1,000 cookbooks collected across the country. She was also an avid supporter of Gale's woodturning passion. As her health declined, she would simply sit by her window with a book and watch "her" birds.

Nancy's steadfast faith in her Savior led her to be an active part of the Emmaus Community where she made many dear friends. She wanted everyone to know that this final phase of her life on earth was what she prepared her 81 years for. She knew with great confidence where she was going to spend Eternity.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4-8 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. A memorial service will be held the following day on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at Bridgeview Baptist Church, 4811 State Route 722, Castine, with Pastor Bryan Rea and Dr. Raymond Rothwell officiating. Interment will be private at Wares Chapel Cemetery in West Manchester.

Nancy has asked that you not send flowers but assist in supporting a young missionary family serving God in the Philippines: (specify Eleseph Dulay family) c/o Independent Baptist Mission for Asians, 103 Masonic Park Road, P.O. Box 912, Marietta, OH 45750.

