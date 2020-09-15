1/1
Nancy E. Petry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW PARIS — Nancy E. Petry, 84, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020 at State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville. Born Nov. 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Evelyn (Bell) Cail. A 1953 graduate of Jefferson High School in New Paris, she worked for Robert Hall Clothing in Richmond, Akers Furniture in New Paris, and retired as Bus Transportation Supervisor for National Trail after 39 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sister Barbara Hobbs and brother Joe Cail.

Nancy is survived by children Denise Rodefer (and husband Kenneth) of West Manchester and Jeffrey Dean Petry of Eaton; grandchildren Andy (Melissa) Rodefer of Eldorado, Tim (Emily) Rodefer of West Manchester, Mike (Stacy) Rodefer of White Pigeon, MI, Janelle (Delane) Stephenson of West Mnchester, Jennifer (Brandon) Watkins of Somerville, and Jackie Otherson of Eaton; step-grandchildren Amy (Mark) Longworth of Eaton and Lori Monebrake of New Paris; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-step-grandchildren; three great-great-step-grandchildren; and sister Betty Weatherly of Ft. Denaud, FL

The family would like to give a special thank you to State of the Heart Hospice for their tender care of our mother. Donations may be made in Nancy's name to: State of the Heart Hospice - 835 Sweitzer Street - Greenville, OH - 45331.

At Nancy's request, all arrangements are private. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria. www.rlcfc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved