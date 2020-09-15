NEW PARIS — Nancy E. Petry, 84, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020 at State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville. Born Nov. 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Evelyn (Bell) Cail. A 1953 graduate of Jefferson High School in New Paris, she worked for Robert Hall Clothing in Richmond, Akers Furniture in New Paris, and retired as Bus Transportation Supervisor for National Trail after 39 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sister Barbara Hobbs and brother Joe Cail.

Nancy is survived by children Denise Rodefer (and husband Kenneth) of West Manchester and Jeffrey Dean Petry of Eaton; grandchildren Andy (Melissa) Rodefer of Eldorado, Tim (Emily) Rodefer of West Manchester, Mike (Stacy) Rodefer of White Pigeon, MI, Janelle (Delane) Stephenson of West Mnchester, Jennifer (Brandon) Watkins of Somerville, and Jackie Otherson of Eaton; step-grandchildren Amy (Mark) Longworth of Eaton and Lori Monebrake of New Paris; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-step-grandchildren; three great-great-step-grandchildren; and sister Betty Weatherly of Ft. Denaud, FL

The family would like to give a special thank you to State of the Heart Hospice for their tender care of our mother. Donations may be made in Nancy's name to: State of the Heart Hospice - 835 Sweitzer Street - Greenville, OH - 45331.

At Nancy's request, all arrangements are private. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria. www.rlcfc.com