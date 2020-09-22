NEW PARIS — Nancy E. Petry, 84, of New Paris, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020 at State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville. Born Nov. 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Evelyn (Bell) Cail. A 1953 graduate of Jefferson High School in New Paris, she had worked for Robert Hall Clothing in Richmond, Akers Furniture in New Paris, and retired as Bus Transportation Supervisor for National Trail after 39 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sister Barbara Hobbs and brother Joe Cail.

Nancy is survived by children Denise Rodefer and husband Kenneth of West Manchester and Jeffrey Dean Petry and wife Ruth Anne of Eaton; grandchildren Andy (Melissa) Rodefer of Eldorado, Tim (Emily) Rodefer of West Manchester, Mike (Stacy) Rodefer of White Pigeon, MI, Janelle (Delane) Stephenson of West Manchester, Jennifer (Brandon) Watkins of Somerville, and Jackie Otherson of Eaton; step-grandchildren Amy (Mark) Longworth of Eaton and Lori Monebrake of New Paris; 11 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; and sister Betty Weatherly of Ft. Denaud, FL.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to State of the Heart Hospice for their tender care for our mother. Contributions in Nancy's name may be made to: State of the Heart Hospice - 835 Sweitzer Street - Greenville - 45331.