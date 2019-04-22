EATON — Nancy L. Grassmann, 70, of Eaton, passed away at home on Monday, April 22, 2019, after a valiant 3-year fight against pancreatic cancer.

Nancy was born Jan. 23, 1949, to the late Golden M. (Moberly) Daily and Howard C. Daily. Nancy was retired from Preble County Children's Services where she worked tirelessly to help many children and their parents.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Forrest Grassmann; her daughter, Elizabeth Grassmann of Waco, Texas; her son, John "Clay" (Brandy) Grassmann of Eaton; her brothers William (Sue) Daily of Eaton, Rick (Linda) Daily of Eaton, and David (Janet) Daily of Eaton; her aunts Dorothy Welch, Mary "Doodle" Mitchell, and Kathleen Mote; her granddaughter, Brenna Grassmann of Eaton; her grandson, Mateo Grassmann of Waco, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Curtis (Beverly) Daily and Paul (Cheryl) Daily.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at the First Presbyterian Church, 123 W. Decatur St., Eaton, with Reverend Ted Dennis officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, from 4-7 p.m. at the Girton-Schmidt & Boucher-Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main St., Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

