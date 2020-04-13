CAMDEN — Nancy E. Kiracofe, 79, of Camden, passed away at home on Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was born June 3, 1940, in Brookville, Ohio, to the late R. Deo and Mabel I. (Longenecker) Baker. Nancy farmed alongside her husband, Dick, for many years in Camden. She was a lifelong member of the Gratis Church of the Brethren; and was a member of the Preble County Farm Bureau. She enjoyed playing cards with her Camden Card Club.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Richard F. Kiracofe, who passed away in 2009.

She is survived by her son Kevin Kiracofe of Camden; daughters Dr. Kris Kiracofe (Jeff Tasca) of Port Murray, New Jersey and Kelly Kiracofe of College Corner; grandchildren Brianna Kiracofe of Plantation, Florida and Jasper Gains of College Corner, Ohio; sisters Dorthy Lentz of Greenville, and Ann Sample (Gerry Vuchetich) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; sister-in-law Karen (Dennis) Feix of Camden; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the Kiracofe Family Cemetery in Camden, at the convenience of the family. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Gratis, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Preble County District Library, Imagination Library Fund, 450 South Barron Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloff-zimmerman.com.