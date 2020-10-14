LEWISBURG — Nancy L. Hannah, 69, of Lewisburg, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Dayton. Born Oct. 8, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Lillian (Jackson) Boyd. Nancy had worked for several years at the Preble County District Library. She loved genealogy and was a member of the Daughters of the Legion in West Alexandria. She took great pride in being a homemaker.

Preceded in death by her son: Jeffrey D. Hannah in 2007; sister: Alice Boyd in 2019; brothers: Charles Ward in 2009 and Walter Ward in 2004. Survived by her husband of 42 years, James G. Hannah, Sr.; daughters: Bevin R. (Kevin) Hager and Sarah E. (Corey) Wise; son: James G. (Jessica) Hannah, Jr.; sister: Dora (Jerry) Angst; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, with Pastor Tim Livingston officiating. Interment will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralhome.com