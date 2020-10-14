1/1
Nancy L. Hannah
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LEWISBURG — Nancy L. Hannah, 69, of Lewisburg, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Dayton. Born Oct. 8, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Lillian (Jackson) Boyd. Nancy had worked for several years at the Preble County District Library. She loved genealogy and was a member of the Daughters of the Legion in West Alexandria. She took great pride in being a homemaker.

Preceded in death by her son: Jeffrey D. Hannah in 2007; sister: Alice Boyd in 2019; brothers: Charles Ward in 2009 and Walter Ward in 2004. Survived by her husband of 42 years, James G. Hannah, Sr.; daughters: Bevin R. (Kevin) Hager and Sarah E. (Corey) Wise; son: James G. (Jessica) Hannah, Jr.; sister: Dora (Jerry) Angst; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, with Pastor Tim Livingston officiating. Interment will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
(937) 962-2845
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved