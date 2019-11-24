WEST ALEXANDRIA — Nancy J. McMurray, 67, of West Alexandria, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, Nov. 23, 2019.

Born Feb. 24, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Cletus I. and Betty J. (Stump) Kingrey. She had previously worked in environmental services at The Greenbriar Nursing Center.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death on Sept. 3, 2016, by longtime companion and husband Nelson McMurray, whom she married in 2006; and brother William Kingrey in 2009.

She is survived by sister Mary Kingrey of Oxford and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Alexandria. Pastor Elbert Sorrell presiding.

Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.