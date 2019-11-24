Nancy McMurray

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy McMurray.
Service Information
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH
45381
(937)-839-4476
Obituary
Send Flowers

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Nancy J. McMurray, 67, of West Alexandria, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, Nov. 23, 2019.

Born Feb. 24, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Cletus I. and Betty J. (Stump) Kingrey. She had previously worked in environmental services at The Greenbriar Nursing Center.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death on Sept. 3, 2016, by longtime companion and husband Nelson McMurray, whom she married in 2006; and brother William Kingrey in 2009.

She is survived by sister Mary Kingrey of Oxford and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Alexandria. Pastor Elbert Sorrell presiding.

Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.