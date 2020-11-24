1/1
Nathan S. Marling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PREBLE COUNTY — On Nov. 20, 2020, Nathan S. Marling decided it was a good, star-filled sky to rise into and fly free of pain and sorrow. He was 42.

Born in Richmond, he lived most of his life in Preble County and the Dayton area. A graduate of National Trail high school, he found great satisfaction in cars, woodworking, and music. He also enjoyed his relationship with God. The father of two children, Tyler J. and Kaila N. Marling, Nathan was endlessly proud of them. His love also extended to his father, D. Scott Marling; his mother, Victoria S. Barton Marling; and his stepmother, Lisa Marling.

Nathan also leaves his sisters Stephanie (Mike) Blankenship and Lauran (Ryan) Stump; one nephew, Dominic Blankenship; grandparents, David and Phyllis Marling; Jim and Gloria Barton; Jack Eldridge; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins to remember his laughter, large heart, and joy of gift-giving.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Faye Eldridge. He shared his final days with his close friendsd Rev. Malcolm Bowden, Dan Hartzell, and especially Tammy Chappell and Hazel.

Due to COVID-19, Nathan's Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved