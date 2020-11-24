PREBLE COUNTY — On Nov. 20, 2020, Nathan S. Marling decided it was a good, star-filled sky to rise into and fly free of pain and sorrow. He was 42.

Born in Richmond, he lived most of his life in Preble County and the Dayton area. A graduate of National Trail high school, he found great satisfaction in cars, woodworking, and music. He also enjoyed his relationship with God. The father of two children, Tyler J. and Kaila N. Marling, Nathan was endlessly proud of them. His love also extended to his father, D. Scott Marling; his mother, Victoria S. Barton Marling; and his stepmother, Lisa Marling.

Nathan also leaves his sisters Stephanie (Mike) Blankenship and Lauran (Ryan) Stump; one nephew, Dominic Blankenship; grandparents, David and Phyllis Marling; Jim and Gloria Barton; Jack Eldridge; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins to remember his laughter, large heart, and joy of gift-giving.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Faye Eldridge. He shared his final days with his close friendsd Rev. Malcolm Bowden, Dan Hartzell, and especially Tammy Chappell and Hazel.

Due to COVID-19, Nathan's Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.