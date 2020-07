Or Copy this URL to Share

CENTERVILLE, OHIO — Neva Jo (Eby) Moses, 86, Centerville, Ohio, died July 12, 2020. Visitation, Wednesday, July 22, noon-1 p.m., followed immediately at 1 p.m. by memorial service at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 282 S. Broadway, Farmersville, OH 45325 and then a graveside service at Twin Valley Cemetery in Preble County.



