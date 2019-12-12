WEST ALEXANDRIA — Nicholas Adam "Nick" Langer, 22, of West Alexandria, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 7, 2019. He was peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

Nicholas was born in Beloit, Wisconsin on May 18, 1997, to proud parents, Bryan and Tanya.

Nick graduated from Twin Valley South High School in 2018. He had a joyous spirit and enjoyed a good joke. Nicholas was an athlete in the Special Olympics, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. In his free time, Nick loved to cheer on the Chicago Cubs and watch NFL games. Nick was employed by L&M Products of Eaton. His love for balloons and bubbles will be cherished always.

Nicholas's contagious smile and gift of spreading joy to others will leave a everyone who knew him sorrowful. He was a loving, caring, and compassionate young man who will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all whose lives he touched.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Doug and Sherri Morrow, and Darlene Beckstedt.

Nicholas leaves to cherish his memory, devoted mother and step-father, Tanya and Todd Combs; loving father and step-mother, Bryan and Ruth Langer; brothers and sister, Amanda Combs, Daniel Langer, Benjamin Combs, and Douglas Combs; step-siblings, Ruthie Ballweg, Allison Ballweg, Jenna Schomber, and David Worley. Special friend Kodie Aselson of Janesville, WI. Nicholas had a special relationship with his loving, dedicated nursing staff, Serena, James, Tammy, Celsey, Britany, Hollie, Jessica, and Debbie. Nick also leaves behind a host of other loving relatives and dear friends.

Viewing to be held at Community Christian Church (11 Dorsey Akers Dr., West Alexandria) on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A funeral honoring Nick's life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark May officiating. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Flowers may be delivered to the church on Friday from noon-4 p.m. or on Saturday from 8-10 a.m.

At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church or Vitas Hospice (Kettering).

For additional information and to view Nicholas's online video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.