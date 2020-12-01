RICHMOND — "Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her words bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:31

Nonnie Rose Meyer, 91, beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Jacksonburg, IN until 2018, when she was moved to Rosebud Village in Richmond. In 1945 she met the apple of her eye, Cecil E. Meyer; they were married July 3, 1946 in Newport, KY and were soulmates for 73 years until his death in Sept. 2019.

Out of their union many branches were added to the family tree, including children: Penny (Wayne) Klusman and Linda (Mark) Griffy of Richmond; Julie Rose Meyer Blaase of Hagerstown, IN; and Denny (Melody) Meyer of Eaton; grandchildren: Wendy (Todd) Knight, Jennie (Ginny) Singh, Jill (Wes) Irvin, Christopher (Becky) Griffy, Caleb Blaase, Abbie Rose Blaase, Erin Meyer, and Kelsey (Stephan) Senou; great-grandchildren: Camille, Cayden and Carsyn Knight; Ashlyn Rose, Karan and Simran Rose Singh; Lillian Rose Irvin, LeeAnna Rose and Christian Griffy; and Eli Senou. They were so very proud of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and faithfully attended sporting and band events at Hagerstown Elementary and High School.

Nonnie is also survived by brothers-in-law Delbert Sherwood and Curtis Andrew; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. Conway, Sr. and Irene Rose Emerick Conway; brother Charles W. Conway, Jr.; and sisters Lois May Sherwood and Nancy Andrew.

Nonnie was born Oct. 19, 1929 in Jacksonburg. She attended Hagerstown High School. She was a stay-at-home mom and an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed crocheting, working in her flower beds, canning and preserving the fruits of her garden, nurturing the hummingbirds and playing her favorite hymns on the organ.

Alongside Cecil, Nonnie was caretaker of Jacksonburg Cemetery for over 50 years, and served on the Cemetery Board for many years. She worked at Dougherty's Orchard and was on staff at the Jacksonburg School. Her most satisfying position was being the beloved babysitter for many of her grandchildren. As a member of United Congregational Christian Church in Hagerstown, Nonnie delighted in working with her fellow Christian women on various events hosted by the church. Her warmth and love was, and will be, forever present.

Visitation will be held at Culberson Funeral Home Thursday, Dec. 3 from 1-2:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with Rev. Ray Armstrong officiating. Burial will be in Jacksonburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Jacksonburg Cemetery Association and left at Culberson Funeral Home, or may be mailed to 2426 South Golay Road, Cambridge City. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Rosebud Village for their care and love shown to both Cecil and Nonnie during their stay, especially during the difficult times COVID-19 has created.

