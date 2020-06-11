NEW LEBANON — Norma Jean Lewis,, age 72 of New Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, from 2-4 p.m. at the Spaulding Road Church of God, 1685 Spaulding Road, Dayton, Ohio. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. with Rev. Larry Thomas officiating.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Trissel Cemetery, 651 S.Diamond Mill Road, New Lebanon, Ohio. Service in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel.

Condolences @ www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.