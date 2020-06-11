Norma J. Lewis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW LEBANON — Norma Jean Lewis,, age 72 of New Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, from 2-4 p.m. at the Spaulding Road Church of God, 1685 Spaulding Road, Dayton, Ohio. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. with Rev. Larry Thomas officiating.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Trissel Cemetery, 651 S.Diamond Mill Road, New Lebanon, Ohio. Service in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel.

Condolences @ www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
9372523122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved