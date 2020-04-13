Norma McDivitt

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma McDivitt.
Service Information
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
220 East Main Street
Eaton, OH
45320
(937)-456-1111
Obituary
Send Flowers

EATON — Norma McDivitt, 102, of Eaton, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in Eaton.

Born on Jan. 29, 1918. in Hamilton, she was the daughter of the late Ora & Zella (VanZant) Campbell. Norma was a 1937 graduate of Jackson High School; she had worked for Hickey's and Bechtol's Market and at Parker Hannifin in Eaton from 1970-1985. She was a member of Eaton United Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold C. McDivitt in 1969; siblings: Ruth Carr, Orville Campbell, Ann Amos, Charlotte Cox, Marjorie White, David Campbell, Catherine Turman and Mable Jane Klink.

She is survived by her daughter: Carolyn (Don) Shepherd; grandsons: Jim and John Dudas; great-grandchildren: Chaz (Heather) Dudas, Jordan Dudas and Jessica Scarce; great-great-grandchildren: Derek, Braylen, Kinley and Wes; numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health regulations, (COVID-19) a private service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date when health regulations permit. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 W Decatur St, Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.