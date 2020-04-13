EATON — Norma McDivitt, 102, of Eaton, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in Eaton.

Born on Jan. 29, 1918. in Hamilton, she was the daughter of the late Ora & Zella (VanZant) Campbell. Norma was a 1937 graduate of Jackson High School; she had worked for Hickey's and Bechtol's Market and at Parker Hannifin in Eaton from 1970-1985. She was a member of Eaton United Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Harold C. McDivitt in 1969; siblings: Ruth Carr, Orville Campbell, Ann Amos, Charlotte Cox, Marjorie White, David Campbell, Catherine Turman and Mable Jane Klink.

She is survived by her daughter: Carolyn (Don) Shepherd; grandsons: Jim and John Dudas; great-grandchildren: Chaz (Heather) Dudas, Jordan Dudas and Jessica Scarce; great-great-grandchildren: Derek, Braylen, Kinley and Wes; numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health regulations, (COVID-19) a private service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date when health regulations permit. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 W Decatur St, Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.