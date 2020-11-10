WEST ALEXANDRIA — Oakie Green O'Hair, 90, of Eaton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, due to pneumonia. Oakie was born July 5, 1930 in Rothwell, KY.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corp in 1951 and served for two years during the Korean War. He retired in 1988 after working 44 years as a meat cutter at various supermarkets, including Albers in Dayton and Mr. C's Warehouse Foods in St. Petersburg, FL. For 40 years he and Barbara lived in Florida during the winters and together owned and operated the Mardi Gras Motel on Treasure Island in Florida for seven years. They permanently returned to Ohio in 2017. Oakie's favorite pastimes were eating, napping and fishing (in that order). He never loved money, but sure did like it a lot. He was a friend to all and never met a stranger.

Oakie was a longtime active member of Union Pentecostal Church of Dayton, where he was a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, church treasurer and quartet member who loved singing bass. He was preceded in death by son Michael G. O'Hair on June 7,2012; grandson Paul Metzger in 2002; father Ova O'Hair; mother Esther (Byrd) Humphries; and siblings Ova (Edna) O'Hair, Jr., Lyda (Jack) Cole, Lucy (Archie) Blankenship and Ernest (Bev) Armitage.

Oakie is survived by his sweetheart of 69 years, Barbara J. (Helmich) O'Hair, whom he married September 7, 1951; daughters Cindy (John) Metzger and Pam (Dwaine) Denny, both of Eaton; daughter-in-law Debbie Adams-O'Hair; grandchildren Sean (Melissa) Denny, Jason (Jessie) Metzger, Eric Denny, Shane O'Hair, Sarah (Jason) Richardson and Nathan Adams; 17 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. til 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 11 at the Union Pentecostal Church, 1101 N. Union Road, Dayton. Service will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Clifford Hurst presiding. Following the service, the procession will lead to Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria, where prior to burial a brief graveside closing ceremony and presentation of military honors will take place.

Arrangements entrusted to Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria, www.rlcfc.com