KETTERING — Oma M. Brown, 84, formerly of Kettering and Loma Linda, California, passed away Thursday Aug. 8, 2019.

Born January 24, 1935 in Purcell, Oklahoma, she was a daughter of the late Albert L. and Charity (Chitwood) Brown. Oma was a graduate of the Diploma Program of the Miami Valley School of Nursing, and worked as a Registered Nurse in Loma Linda and the Dayton area. A member of the Kettering Seventh Day Church, she enjoyed photography and garage sales.

She is survived by sister Betty Rust of Eaton; nephew Michael Rust and companion Diana Lubic of Chandler, Arizona; niece Janice Taynor of Eaton; longtime friend like a sister Betty Dunlap of Kettering; and great-niece Cassidy Marie Rust of Chandler.

Graveside services at 11 a.m.Thursday, Aug. 15, at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be made to or the Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church.

