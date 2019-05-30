WEST ALEXANDRIA — Onedra Martin, 101, of West Alexandria, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Dayton.

She was born in Syracuse, Ohio on Oct. 4, 1917.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew on March 12, 2001.

She was a member of Grace Brethren Church, Rte. 35, West Alexandria.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Baughman of West Alexandria, sister Artie Perry of Zanesville, many grandchildren, and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Also deceased were her parents, three sons: Wayne Martin, Robert Martin and Richard Martin; two brothers and a sister, and most recently, three grandsons: Randal Martin, Wayne Martin and Jonathan Hutchings and great-grandson, Christopher Marcum.

Funeral services Friday, May 31, at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria, with Adam Martin officiating. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria.

For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman.com.