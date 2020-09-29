1/1
Patricia Ann Deeter
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
EATON — Patricia Ann Deeter, 75, passed away Sunday morning at her home on September 6, 2020. Born June 6, 1945 in St. Joseph, MO, she was the daughter of the late William and Ethel K. (Logan) Sweet.

Patricia began her career in the collections department of a Sears Department Store in Chicago for 3 years. After coming to Ohio, she worked as secretary for the First Baptist Church in New Lebanon for several years. She then attended Miami University, earning a Bachelor's degree and then a Master's degree in Education in 1972. She did her student teaching at Twin Valley Schools in West Alexandria, and stayed on for 36 years as a second-grade teacher at Twin Valley. Over the years, she influenced the lives of over 800 children in the Twin Valley system, retiring June 1, 2008.

Sweethearts since 9th grade, she married Thomas A. Deeter on February 22, 1964. For the next 56 years, the romance stayed alive and they traveled to every state except Alaska. She enjoyed walking, hiking and vacationing with her family. The family grew from the two of them, to include two children, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her favorite places to vacation were the beach, Sedona, AZ, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. Pat attended the Bible Study Fellowship in Richmond, IN for 6 years, a cancer survivor group and a local Book Club. Pat and Tom were members of Covenant of Peace Church in Eaton.

Survived by beloved husband Tom; daughter Suzanne Pease and husband Rick of Eaton; son Eric Deeter of Eaton; granddaughter Mallory Anspaugh and husband Benjamin of Eaton, and their children Ellie and Isaiah; grandson Logan Deeter and girlfriend Katie Orr; sisters Debra Howard and husband Wally of Niceville, FL and their children Zachariah and Augustus; Sue Foglia and husband Ron of Carrolton, TX and their children Carly and Brittany.

A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17 at the Covenant of Peace Church – 4745 S.R. 127 N. – Eaton, with Pastor Kenneth Harbaum officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
