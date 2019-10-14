EATON — Patricia LeHunt, 90, of Eaton, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Vancrest Healthcare Center.

Patricia was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Dorothy C. and Wm. Herman Graham, and resided in Preble County for most of her life.

Pat attended school in West Alexandria, and graduated in 1947. She formerly worked at Hoffco-Comet, retired from Preble County MR/DD in 1995, and enjoyed part-time work at the Preble County Art Association.

Survivors include: one son, Michael R. Suggs and his wife, Cathy, of New Paris; one daughter, Patsy L. Wygle and her husband, Brian, of Clinton, Maryland; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Glace of St. Augustine, Florida; and loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mark, in 2012 and grandson, Tony, in 1978.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Preble County Art Association.