EATON — Patricia E. Parks, 65, of Eaton, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Southview Hospital.

She was born Dec. 29, 1953, in Athens, Ohio. Patricia was an Army National Guard veteran; was a member of the V.F.W. Post #8066, Eaton, and proudly conducted the wreath ceremony for many years at the Memorial Day parade. She was also an advocate for veterans, often donating goods to veterans' services.

She was preceded in death by her mother Sandra Holderman; husband Richard C. Parks; and brothers Max Tucker and Karl Holderman.

She is survived by her father Wayne Holderman; son Nathaniel Palmieri; daughter Victoria Palmieri; stepson Michael Parks; sisters Sandra Phoenix, Sue Badera and Ginger Hakes; brother Fritz Holderman and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton, with military honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693 or Honor Flight of Dayton Inc., Attn: Al Bailey, 200 Canary Court, Enon OH 45323.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.