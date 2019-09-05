OXFORD — Patricia Voris Miller Wagers (Patsy), a resident of The Knolls of Oxford, died Sept. 1, 2019, while recovering from surgery.

She was born Oct. 19, 1930 in Elizabeth, New Jersey and was a Daughter of the American Revolution. She attended high school in Pennington, New Jersey, where she was in National Honor Society and Student Council among other groups. She followed her older sister, Mary Margaret Miller to Miami University where she graduated in 1952. While there she met her future husband, Herbert Wagers. She and her husband initially lived in Cincinnati, then College Corner, but ultimately settled in Camden, where she lived for 40-plus years.

Over her career she taught kindergarten in New Jersey, West Alexandria, and then started a private kindergarten in Camden, which later she transitioned to the Camden public-school system. After teaching, she became a paralegal supporting her husband's law practice in Camden until his death in 1989. Over the years, Patsy and her husband contributed to the growth of Camden attracting new residents by developing the Wagers Subdivision west of Camden as well as the two Shawnee Plains Mobile Home Parks, which they ran from 1966 until 2016.

Patsy had a great passion for philanthropic work, which included organizations such as the Preble County Council on Aging, the Camden Town Hall Preservation Committee, the Preble County SPCA, and her beloved Alma Mater, Miami.

In 2016, she donated her Devil's Backbone property, a 26-acre tract of scenic forest land near Camden, to the Preble County Parks District to become The Herbert and Patricia Wagers Devil's Backbone Park.

She was a member of the Royal Red Hatters, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary as well as a member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years. In 2007, she moved from Camden, to the Knolls in Oxford, to live in her own cottage, next to her sister Mary's, where she resided until her death.

Patsy loved travel, the arts, and in her later years, she developed a passion for line dancing and was a member of the Country Kickers. She will be remembered for her lively personality, kind heart, and love for her community. Patsy was preceded in death by parents Harlan H. Miller and Mary Virginia Blanshard Miller, sister Mary Margaret Miller, and husband Herbert Wagers.

She is survived by her son, Herbert O. Wagers (Catalina Maddox Wagers) and grandson Elijah Herbert Wagers (Michell Anteni Wagers).

There will be a public visitation Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main St. in Eaton. The family will later conduct a private burial in Camden's Fairmount Cemetery.

A public celebration of life at the Knolls in Oxford Community Center will be held at a future October date.

Patsy was an avid animal lover and loved her two adopted dogs, Beau and Sassy. Donations to the Preble County Humane Society, P.O. Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320, are requested in lieu of flowers.

Condolences may be sent at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.