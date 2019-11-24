CAMDEN — Paul Dennis "Denny" Arcuragi, 64, of Camden, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital.

He was born July 18, 1955, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Carol Arcuragi and the late Paul Arcuragi. He was a U.S. Navy veteran; and drove a tow truck in Colorado for many years.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his brother Randy Arcuragi.

He is survived by his mother Carol Arcuragi; brothers Brian Arcuragi, Jeffrey (Patricia) Arcuragi and Robin (Mary) Arcuragi; nieces and nephews: Trisha Arcuragi, Lindsey Arcuragi, Keith Arcuragi, Kelsey Arcuragi; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Arcuragi family would like to express a special thank you to Ft. Hamilton Hospital and the many family and friends for all of the cards, food and phone calls.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.