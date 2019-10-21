EATON — Paul D. Bake, 88, of Eaton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton.

He was born Dec. 20, 1930, in Oxford, to the late Brent and Elsie (Godsey) Bake. Paul retired after 30 years of employment from General Motors in Dayton. He was a volunteer firefighter for several years with New Lebanon and Union Fire Departments; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and hunting for mushrooms; and was a member of Covenant of Peace Church in Eaton.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Nellie Bake; sisters: Dorothea "Dottie" Campbell and Esther Bake; and son-in-law Alan Brennaman.

He is survived by his daughter Kathy Brennaman of New Lebanon; grandchildren: Brad (Christin) Grossnickle of Miamisburg, Krista (Andy) Miller of Farmersville, and Emily (Jim) Chambers of Clayton; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Louise (Reid) McDonald of Richmond, Indiana and Margaret Rehmel of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

At Paul's request, a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Wares Chapel Cemetery, 1060 Foos Road, West Manchester, with Dr. Rev. Raymond Rothwell officiating. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be sent , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.