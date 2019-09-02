EATON — Paul R. Plaugher, 73, of Eaton, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Kettering Medical Center.

Born on July 5, 1946, in Richmond, Indiana, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Mary Ann (Adams) Plaugher. Paul was a member of the Somerville Pentecostal Church where he served on the board of trustees. He was a member of the Buckeye State Sheriff's Assn and the National Sheriff's Assn. He formerly worked at the Hamilton Foundry and the Pease Company before starting a career in law enforcement in 1969 with the Preble County Sheriff's Office. He served as a Special Deputy, Regular Deputy, Sergeant, Chief Deputy and was elected Sheriff in 1984. He served as Chief of Police for Camden for 12 years. He retired in 2005 after 35 years in law enforcement. He owned and operated P & R Investigations and Security Services, LTD from 1990 to present.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister: Doris Crutcher.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Judy (Combs) Plaugher; brother: Jerry Plaugher, Belpre; daughters: Karen (Jeff) Moss, Camden, Paula (Ron) Richardson, Middletown, and Jennifer (Jr.) Osborne, Fairborn; sons: Bryan (Shannah) Plaugher, Camden, and Paul (Latisha) Plaugher, Eaton; grandsons: Dustin Crank, Drake Richardson, Dillon Richardson, Andrew Moss, Travis Osborne, Logan Plaugher; granddaughters: Kelli Clayton, Deidre Stephenson, Malorie Plaugher, Danielle Osborne, Allie Plaugher and Sidney Plaugher; eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main St., Eaton, with Pastor Albert Phillips officiating. Interment will be held in Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 4-8 p.m.. at the funeral home.

The family suggest that memorial contributions be made to the Somerville Pentecostal Church c/o Bill Stapleton, 105 Rebekah Lane, Camden, 45311. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.