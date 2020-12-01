GRATIS — Paul William "Tall Paul" Boyd, 83, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties in Franklin, Ohio. He was born April 20, 1937 in Dayton, to the late David Boyd and Treva (Gardner) Lipscomb. Paul was a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1955 to 1959. His memberships included the Gratis Eagles, West Alexandria Legion Post #322, Gratis Odd Fellows Lodge, Camden Masonic Lodge, National Rifle Association, and he served on the Gratis Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

Paul was an avid guitarist and played multiple genres of music over the last 70 years. He was the lead guitarist and vocalist of Tall Paul and the Thunderbirds. Over the years he taught both guitar and banjo and was a musical mentor to many. A lot of people remember him for his years of playing at the local carnival in Gratis, where he often played the street dances. He also played for years with a gospel band he had formed called the Hymnsmen. Often, he and friend Rick Creager would travel campgrounds, churches and nursing facilities to play music. Most recently he played at the West Alexandria American Legion for the Senior Fun Day dances. If there was an invite to play, he went.

Paul was also known for his joking, kidding and the pranks that he loved to pull. Years ago he made a very large set of wooden feet (about two feet long) and, one winter night when it snowed, he went out with those feet strapped on and walked around some of the family's yards. In the morning everyone was confused: was this possibly Bigfoot? Paul was also a very large lover of animals, and he leaves behind his dog Waylon and two cats, Miss Puss and Patches (and the four outside cats that he insisted on feeding).

Over the years he has grown weary. Paul has missed his wife Mary, whom he cared for when she fell ill; he has missed his granddaughter Jessica, who also passed away. Paul was many things: a musician, an animal lover, a caring husband, a wonderful father and father-in-law, a fun grandfather and an amazing friend and mentor to many. Paul was also a faithful servant of God; even in troubling times he sought answers and ministry, and was a member of the Gratis United Methodist Church.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary Lou Boyd (2007), and granddaughter Jessica Nicole Hora (1995), as well as his very dear friends Rick and Betty Creager; stepsisters Kaye Speece, Judy Sakae and Jess Lipscomb; mother and stepfather Treva and William Lipscomb; and father and stepmother Dave and Sue Boyd. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, December and Lee Harper; two grandsons and granddaughters-in-law, Jason and Dana Hora and Frankie and Abby Hora, and a great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Hora; special nieces Cheryl Mikesell and Julie Thacker; great-nephew Kyle Wilson; sister-in-law Marvel Jordan; brother-in-law Charles Slough; and many other family members. He is also survived by many special friends, including Charlie Brandenburg, Sharon Whitlock, Jim Jackson, Paul and Wilma Brubaker, Caroline Brubaker, Bob Ring, Tammy (Creager) Lawson, Karen and Brian Tobias, Marlene Mullins, John Kalnai, Jay Combs, Bobby Worley, and many many others.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 113 South Ada Doty Street, Gratis. Service was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, with Pastor Gary Wood officiating. Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Preble County Humane Society or Gratis United Methodist Church. Condolences at www.lindloff-zimmerman.com