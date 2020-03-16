CAMDEN — Paul G. Young, 74, of Camden, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties in Middletown.

He was born April 7, 1945, in Eaton, to the late Willie B. and Ina Belle Young. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Vung Tau, Vietnam. He retired from Parker-Hannifin Corporation in Eaton after 40 years of employment.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his infant son Travis Young; brothers Raymond Young and Larry Young; and sister Evelyn McCormick.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jeanie Young of Camden; sons: Paul Brian Young of Camden, and Troy Lee (Monica) Young of Richmond, Indiana; daughters Angela Sue (Mike) Burton of Knoxville, Tennessee, Michelle Marie (Roy) Glassco of Mason, and Tracy Jean Young of Camden; seven grandchildren; sisters Louise (Charlie) Mobley and Frances Evans and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton with military honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard and U.S. Army.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.