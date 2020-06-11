Peggy D. Elam
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EATON — Peggy Deloris (Wood) Elam, 82, of Eaton, passed away June 6, 2020, in Miamisburg.

She was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, to Herbert W. and Mary (Calvert) Wood.

A 1955 graduate of Gratis High School, Gratis. Peggy and husband, Roscoe Elam Jr. were proprietors of P&R Camper Sales in Gratis until 1985. She was a resident of Vancrest Care Center of Eaton for over 8 years.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband, and sister, Stella.

Peggy is survived by her sister, Mary Jo Wilson of Camden; sister, Joyce Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Teresa (D. Bruce) Ayars of Shamokin Dam, Pennsylvania; sons, Michael (Silke) Elam of St. Charles, Missouri, William (Mary) Elam of Camden, and John (Amie) Elam of Eaton; several nieces and nephews, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family. www.BalesFH.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bales' Funeral Home
249 North Main Street
Camden, OH 45311
937-452-3111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved