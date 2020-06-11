EATON — Peggy Deloris (Wood) Elam, 82, of Eaton, passed away June 6, 2020, in Miamisburg.

She was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, to Herbert W. and Mary (Calvert) Wood.

A 1955 graduate of Gratis High School, Gratis. Peggy and husband, Roscoe Elam Jr. were proprietors of P&R Camper Sales in Gratis until 1985. She was a resident of Vancrest Care Center of Eaton for over 8 years.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband, and sister, Stella.

Peggy is survived by her sister, Mary Jo Wilson of Camden; sister, Joyce Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Teresa (D. Bruce) Ayars of Shamokin Dam, Pennsylvania; sons, Michael (Silke) Elam of St. Charles, Missouri, William (Mary) Elam of Camden, and John (Amie) Elam of Eaton; several nieces and nephews, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.