EATON — Col. (Ret) Nevin R. "Pete" Williams passed away Aug. 2, 2020 in Cary, NC at the age of 85. Pete was born in Portsmouth, Ohio in 1934. He grew up in the Greenville-Eaton area. His parents, Roger and Elizabeth Williams, and his brother, Eric E. Williams, taught in the local school systems and have preceded him in death.

Pete attended Franklin Township School in Darke County, Eaton Schools in Preble County, then completed high school at the Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, TN in 1952, graduating with honors. In 1955, as a Distinguished Military Graduate from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, Pete was commissioned as a Second Lt in the Army Reserve. He would later receive his master's degree in International Affairs.

With over 15 years of active duty as an Army Officer, Pete served multiple tours in Vietnam and Panama, as well as in Japan, Korea, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. Pete retired from the Army Reserve as Colonel in 1994. He continued serving the nation as a federal civilian employee for the USAF at the Air Logistics Center in Sacramento, CA, retiring in 1993 as an International Logistics Management Specialist.

Although born and reared in Ohio and residing in North Carolina, Pete considered himself a Californian, having lived there over 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alicia Menendez-Williams; his children, Celina M. Willams and Nevin (Erika) R. Williams II; and granddaughters Caroline E. Willams and Chelsea M. Williams.