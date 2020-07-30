Phillip Alcorn

COLLEGE CORNER, OHIO — Phillip Jonathon Alcorn, 40, of College Corner, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Wanda Alcorn and uncle Darryl Alcorn.

Phillip is survived by his wife, Christy (Doughman) Alcorn; his two daughters, Mikayla and Carly Alcorn; his stepdaughters, Lucille and Nichole Koch; his mother, Lisa (Alcorn) Frazier; brother, Bradley Mattingly; two sisters, Julie Credlebaugh and Amanda Veta; and his maternal grandfather, George Alcorn, who lovingly raised Phillip as a child. He is also survived by his uncle, Mike (Tracy) Alcorn; aunt Mindy Alcorn; father-in-law Robert Doughman; mother-in-law Paula Kelly; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.