1/1
Phillip J. Pence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CAMDEN — Phillip J. Pence, 62, passed away Oct. 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 28, 1958 in Dayton, to Rayburn J. Pence and the late Ramona J. (Black) Pence. Phillip enjoyed working on motorcycles and worked many years at Parker Hannifin.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his stepmother Sandra Pence; brother Doug Pence; and nephews Matthew and Jeffrey Pence. He is survived by his wife Mary Pence, of Camden; father Rayburn Pence, of Eaton; daughters: Kellie (Chris) Owen of Eaton, Samantha (John) Buchholz of Oxford, and Andi Pence (Corey) of Indianapolis; son Christopher George (Amanda) of Gratis; grandchildren: Jaymin, Kenya, Jacque, Presten, Alexis, Lillian, Christina, Sylas, Niya, Kaylynn, Savannah, Johnny and Grayson; great-grandchildren Jaxson Finn and Arya Jayne; brothers: Charles Anderson, Chris Pence, Teddy (Jodi) Pence and Marty (Linda) Collins; sisters Cindy (Greg) Roberts and Keri (Bill) McQuiston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved