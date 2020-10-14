CAMDEN — Phillip J. Pence, 62, passed away Oct. 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 28, 1958 in Dayton, to Rayburn J. Pence and the late Ramona J. (Black) Pence. Phillip enjoyed working on motorcycles and worked many years at Parker Hannifin.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his stepmother Sandra Pence; brother Doug Pence; and nephews Matthew and Jeffrey Pence. He is survived by his wife Mary Pence, of Camden; father Rayburn Pence, of Eaton; daughters: Kellie (Chris) Owen of Eaton, Samantha (John) Buchholz of Oxford, and Andi Pence (Corey) of Indianapolis; son Christopher George (Amanda) of Gratis; grandchildren: Jaymin, Kenya, Jacque, Presten, Alexis, Lillian, Christina, Sylas, Niya, Kaylynn, Savannah, Johnny and Grayson; great-grandchildren Jaxson Finn and Arya Jayne; brothers: Charles Anderson, Chris Pence, Teddy (Jodi) Pence and Marty (Linda) Collins; sisters Cindy (Greg) Roberts and Keri (Bill) McQuiston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton 45420.