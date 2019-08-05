NEW PARIS — Phyllis G. Jordan, 82, of New Paris, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Vancrest of Eaton.

Born on Dec. 14, 1936, in Dayton, she was the daughter of the late Claude E. & Gladys R. (Jones) Spencer. Phyllis lived in Northridge prior to moving to Preble County. She was a 1954 graduate of Jefferson High School in New Paris. Working at Fulfillments of America in Dayton, she met the love of her life, her husband, and had also worked at Monsanto Corporation in Miamisburg. She attended the University of Dayton and then graduated from Wright State University receiving her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She was an educator, teaching school for 25 years at National Trail Local Schools, retiring in 2002. She attended Eaton Community Church; Central United Methodist in Richmond, Indiana; was clerk for the North Central EMS for several years and was a member of the National Trail Rockers. She loved teaching, her children, grandchildren, gardening and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her brother: Randall H. Spencer in 1996; sister: Evelyn Obie R. Spencer in 2015 and nephew: James R. Spencer in 2001.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years C. Elwood (Woody) Jordan; children: Spencer & Shelly Jordan; Paula & Archie Gallaher and Sharon Cox; grandchildren: Ciara (Tony); Ashley, Tiffany (Brandon), Kara, Shania and Erika; great-grandchildren: Adelaya, Emberly, Everly and Paisley, and many nieces and nephews.

She will be forever missed and deeply loved.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Eaton Community Church, 813 Camden Road, Eaton. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor Stan VanAusdal and Rev. Lowell T. Spencer officiating. Interment will be in Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Vancrest of Eaton Activity Fund, 1600 Park Ave, Eaton, OH 45320 or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420

