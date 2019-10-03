POTTSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA — Phyllis Hilbert Coolick Neal, 80, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital.

Phyllis was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Hamilton, to the late Robert and Frances (Lutz) Hilbert. She was a graduate of the 1957 class of Eaton High School, and was awarded a B.A. degree from Miami University in 1962. For the past four years, Phyllis lived at the Pottstown residence of Linda Ross. Prior to that, she lived in Reading, Pennsylvania.; Queens, New York; Appleton, Wisconsin; and Kent, Ohio. She gave piano lessons to many children and adults at each of these locations.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Neal, in 2015 and one nephew, Scott Hawley, in 2014.

She is survived by three sisters: Joyce Thorpe of Weeki Wachee, Florida; and Rebecca Hilbert-Staude (Mitchell) and Christie Gardner (Mark), both of Eaton; one nephew, two nieces, and great-nieces and -nephews.