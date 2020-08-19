ELDORADO — Phyllis A. (Emrick) Swihart, 95, of Eldorado, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born Jan. 3, 1925 in Monroe Township, Preble County, to the late Willis and Edith (Henderson) Emrick.

Phyllis was a 1943 graduate of Monroe High School in Preble County; a member of the Eldorado United Methodist Church; an auxiliary member of the American Legion in Richmond; and a lifelong member of AMVETS Post #726 in Eldorado. She retired in 1986 after 20½ years of employment from the Belden Corporation in Richmond.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Gene, Robert, Rolland, Donald, Richard and Lloyd Ray Emrick; and sisters: Kathleen Baker, Evelyn Cencebaugh, Maxine Baker, Rosanna Evans, Helen Smith and Shirley Geeding. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harold Swihart of Eldorado; sons: Larry (Rebecca) Baker of Richmond and Douglas (Tanya) Swihart of Eaton; grandchildren, Seth and Jessica; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister Norma Bishop; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Wares Chapel Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eldorado United Methodist Church. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.