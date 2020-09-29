WEST MANCHESTER — Ralph E. Rothwell, age 77, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 20, 1943 in Dayton, to the late Dr. Charles and Emma Inez "Inie" Rothwell. Ralph was a 1961 graduate of Monroe High School, a lifelong Preble County farmer, and was co-owner and operator of Tri-Star Insulation until his retirement.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his brother James Rothwell and sister Irene Calhoun. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Liela Rothwell, of West Manchester; sons: Todd (Lisa) Rothwell of West Manchester, Eric (Nickie) Rothwell of Springboro and Shannon (Jeannine) Rothwell of West Manchester; grandchildren: Sheena (Jake) Bronson, Christopher (Tarryn) Rothwell, Kristen (Jake) Fugate, Brad Rothwell, and Erika Rothwell; 10 great-grandchildren and one expecting great-grandchild; brother Dr. Rev. Raymond (Mary) Rothwell of Eaton; sister Barbara (Carroll) Wright of Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 1 at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Dr. Rev. Raymond Rothwell officiating. Burial will be at Twin Creek Cemetery in West Manchester. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to North Central Emergency Squad, Eldorado, OH 45321. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com