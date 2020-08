Or Copy this URL to Share

CAMDEN — Randall Warren, 82, formerly of Camden, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Greenbriar Nursing Facility in Eaton. Randall was born April 2, 1938 in Greenroad, Knox County, KY. Interment was in Somerville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home – Eaton, Ohio. Condolences to the family at www.barnesfuneralhome.com



