Randolph Petro

CAMDEN — Randolph Scott "Randy" Petro, 62, passed away peacefully after a months-long battle with cancer on Wednesday morning, July 22, surrounded by family members in his Camden, Ohio home.

He was born on June 20, 1958, to Robert L. and Mary "Mamie" (Whitesell) Petro. Randy dropped out of school and began driving a semi-truck at the age of 16, hauling grain along with anything else which would lead to a lifetime of shifting gears. Along the way, he met Kathy Sue "Katsue" (Frasur) whom he would marry on Dec. 6, 1980. Son Jessie was born in January 1981. Randy loved spending time with his grandchildren in recent years and could be often found holding one of them in his recliner. The fridge in his shop was always guaranteed to be stocked up with cold Miller Lite, something he would often enjoy at the end of a long day of work with "Trip" the shop cat by his side.

Randy was known as the "King" of Two Wheel Drive Truck Pulling among his peers in that community. Competing with the National Tractor Pullers Association, he captured five NTPA Grand National championships and numerous victories throughout a career that just recently earned him a spot in the NTPA Hall of Fame on July 10. Beginning his pulling career in the late 1970s, he quickly made his presence known and always was a contender to win wherever he competed. His travels on the national circuit took him to nearly 25 states plus Canada, and he crafted friendships over the years with people from all over the country.

His easy-going yet competitive demeanor earned respect with anyone he encountered. Randy's ability to drive, read a track, set-up a truck, and fix anything set him apart from the rest. Throughout the years, wife Kathy, son Jessie, and nephew Joey were heavily involved in Randy's passion of truck pulling with roles of their own to help Randy accomplish what he set out to do.

Randy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy Sue "Katsue" (Frasur); son Jessie and girlfriend Jessica; grandchildren Audrey (5), Conway (2), and Emmett (1); mother, Mary "Mamie" (Whitesell) Petro; siblings Debbie (Dennis) Baum, Keith (Kathy) Petro, and Paul Dean (Kristy) Petro; sisters-in-law Carole Corn, Joanna (Tom) Dunaway, Terry Frasur (Mark Stelle); brother-in-law Larry (Mary) Frasur; and nephew Joey Frasur. He is also survived by many more nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Petro; brother, Robert Jr. Petro; grandparents Russell and Naomi Petro, Louis and Lillian Whitesell; and his father and mother-in-law, Joe Eddie and Marjorie Frasur.

Family, friends, neighbors, along with fans and competitors within the truck pulling community whose lives Randy touched were invited to Bales' Funeral Home, 249 N. Main Street in Camden on Sunday, July 26 to grieve, offer support, and share memories of Randy. Funeral services were held Monday, July 27, at the Fairhaven Community Church, 6585 Israel-Somers Rd., Camden (Fairhaven). www.BalesFH.com