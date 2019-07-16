OXFORD — Ray Meeks, 75, of Oxford and formerly of Preble County, passed away on Sunday morning, July 14, 2019.

Born March 17, 1944, in King's Mountain, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Roy and Rosie (Holton) Meeks. Ray worked as an engineer for 25 years for Universal Homes in Camden. He was a graduate of Lanier High School where he was a star athlete and held many school records. Following high school, he tried out for the Cincinnati Reds. Participating in sports was a big part of his life. He rolled a 300 game at Preble Lanes and remained an avid bowler, enjoyed outdoor life, played league softball, won the Preble County horseshoe pitching contest, winner of the horseshoe contest at the Oxford Senior Citizens Senior Masters Games in 2018. Family was the most important part of his life.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister Lois Howard; brothers J.C. Carman and Charles Carman.

He is survived by children Tammy Barnett and husband Scott of Camden, Phyllis Renee Browning of Gratis, Richard Meeks and wife Bekah of West Alexandria, Robert Meeks of Eaton and Beth Dickerson of Eaton; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; partner Carolyn Walker of Oxford; brothers and sisters Geraldine Craig of Eaton, Bobby Meeks and wife Debbie of Hull, Georgia; Phyllis Folson and husband Jerry of Sebring, Florida; Faye Jackson and husband Ralph of Winder, Georgia; special Oxford friends Wayne Walker, Lauren Walker, Susan Walker, Chuck Wheeler, Nancy Cox and Jay Fry.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday. Burial will be at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.

As a volunteer tissue donor, his donation will be able to help over 100 people.