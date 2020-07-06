1/2
Rebecca Ferguson
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Rebecca J. "Becky" Ferguson, 70, of West Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence.

She was born May 15, 1950, in Dayton, to the late Bertice and Lois (Lally) Ferguson. Becky was a 1968 graduate of Trotwood Madison High School; she graduated with a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University; and received her juris doctorate degree from Wake Forest University. Following her studies at Wake Forest, Becky started working for the Preble County prosecutor's office in 1975 and was appointed Preble County's prosecuting attorney in 1991. In 1992, she became the first woman elected prosecutor in Preble County. She retired in 2005 after 29 years of service to Preble County. She was named to the 1981 "Who's Who of American Women"; received the Distinguished Service Award in 1987 from the Miami Valley Association of Women Attorneys; was named 1992 Woman of the Year by the Eaton Business and Professional Women of Preble County; and received the Distinguished Service Award in 1998 from the Ohio State Bar Association.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters Kathy Gordon and Elizabeth Sue Ferguson Pierce; and brother Joe Lally.

She is survived by her husband Daniel Wick of West Alexandria; son Alex Wick (Michael Gregg) of Brookville; grandsons: Skyler, William and Elijah; brother Dr. Harold Allen (Alice) Ferguson Sr. of Eaton; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and a host of special friends.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Preble County, PO Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Service
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
A person of integrity and grace ,Becky was one of the kindest people I have ever known. She had such a joy for life. I shall always remember that wonderful laugh of hers! Becky was a gracious person who gave generously of herself to others. To me she was a faithful friend who stood by me in the hard times. Indeed, she was a precious person. I shall miss her.
Joanna Edrington
Friend
