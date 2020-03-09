EATON — Audrey Kathleen Shelton Reeves Gilbert died March 8, 2020, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton.

She was born Oct. 13, 1927, in Dayton, the daughter of Fred and Marjorie Leonard Shelton. She graduated from Lanier High in 1945. Her places of employment included Loerke's Restaurant, Twin Valley Bank, McCall Corp., Lau Blower, Curp's Greenhouse and Baker's Restaurant.

She was a former Lanier Township clerk, member and past president of the Preble County Historical Society, the Roberts Bridge restoration committee, Firebelles, West Alexandria Library Friends and Round Table Club. For many years she wrote the Twin Valley Echoes column for The Register-Herald, compiled the Lanier Township Bicentennial book, was co-editor of Preble County 1992 History book (with Ione Hiestand). Founder and volunteer of the West Alexandria Archive, a charter volunteer of West Alexandria Emergency Squad, she was also author of the History of Twin Valley South School book and the Sesquicentennial Book of West Alexandria, and co-author of The First Forty Lots of West Alexandria. She was also a compiler of many history and genealogical books and volunteered at the Brethren Heritage Center.

She was preceded by her first husband, Forrest C. "Frosty" Reeves, and their son, Forrest B. "Skip" Reeves, her second husband, Joseph Gilbert and brother George Shelton.

She is survived by daughters: Laura Reeves of Holbrook, Massachusetts, Alma Kemper of Englewood, son John Gilbert of Greenville, South Carolina; grandchildren: B. Kathleen (Michael) Mukavetz, Joe (Missy) Kemper, John (Deena) Kemper, Kevin (Brianna) Kemper, Sarah (Douglas) Murray and Drew Gilbert; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 W. Dayton Street, West Alexandria on Thursday, March 12, from 6-9 p.m.. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, conducted by Pastor Robert Shannon. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove (Twin Township) Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The West Alexandria Archive, c/o Pastor Ron Dafler, the Gratis First Brethren Church, The Brethren Heritage Center, or Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.