EATON — Regina Maxine Fourman, 96, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2 at Brookhaven Rehab and Retirement Center.

She was born Feb. 23, 1923 in West Manchester to the late Russell and Frances Fourman. Regina was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and loved animals. She was also a talented baker and enjoyed needle point. Regina was a great role model for her family and kept her mind sharp by working puzzle books, eating candy and keeping up with the Reds.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.

Regina will be missed by her loving son, Terry Fourman; granddaughter, Chrissy (Thomas) Braughton; grandson, Timothy (Mindi) Fourman; great grandchildren, Shaun, Hannah, Julia, Tyler, Riley and Kaley; great-great grandson, Cooper; nephews, Roger and Davy.

There will be no funeral home services. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.