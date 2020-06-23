Reva B. Zellers
CINCINNATI — Reva B. Zellers, wife of the late John E. Zellers, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at the age of 82, after battling COVID-19.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Preceded in death by her son Ronnie (Syd) Wells. Survived by her daughters Peggy Wells, Nancy Wells-Blankenship, Melissa Wells (Chuck Lewis), and Rebecca Crooks (Ethan) Stephens; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Also survived by sister Diana (Steve) Brower; brother Tony (Dawn) Little; and several nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Cottingham Health, and Hospice of Cincinnati for their loving care.

A private graveside service will be held at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria, at the convenience of the family.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45242. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

