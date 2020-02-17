LIBERTY, INDIANA — Reva C. Cole, 86, formerly of Eaton, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 14, 2020, at her granddaughter's home in Liberty, Indiana, where she made her home for the last 1 ½ years.

Born Feb. 24, 1933, in Middletown, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Rollie and Emma (Kash) Manning. Reva retired after nearly 30 years from the Delco Plant in Moraine, division of General Motors. She was a member of the Eaton Church of Christ; loved auto racing of all kinds, square dancing, gardening and making crafts.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death on April 23, 2015, by husband Lloyd Cole, daughter Linda Creager on June 27, 2000, son Wayne Dunaway on Dec. 4, 2015, and sister Wanda Buell.

Survived by grandchildren Tina Howard and companion Mike Tran, Terry Howard, David Creager, Michael Creager, Shannon Fuller and husband Josh, William Creager and wife Debbie, Tamara Whelan and husband Gary, Sarah Dunaway, and Rebakah Ledford and husband Justin; 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. A graveside service will follow at Preble Memory Gardens, where Lloyd and Reva's cremated remains will be laid to rest together.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. www.rlcfc.com.