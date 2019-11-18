LIMA — Richard Edward Bennett, age 43, passed away at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Richard was born on April 14, 1976, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Harold Edward Bennett and Linda Kay (Peters) Bennett who survives in Eaton.

Richard attended Eaton Church of the Nazarene. He has always been a heavy metal fan. He loved cooking and was an amazing chef. Richard loved the Patriots, being outdoors, and fishing.

He is survived by three sisters: Lena Bennett of Thornton, Colorado, Rachael (John) Foster of Morrow, and Molly (Mike) Barnhart of Findlay; plus many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father as well as an infant brother Harold Edward Bennett Jr.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at the Eaton Church of the Nazarene in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

