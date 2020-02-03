ELDORADO — Richard F. "Dick" Brown, 86, of Eldorado, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

He was born March 24, 1933, in Preble County to the late Richard D. and Helen Louise (Blackford) Brown. Dick was a U.S. Army veteran; was a lifelong Preble County farmer; was a firefighter and former fire chief for the Eldorado Fire Department for over 30 years; was a longtime member and served as treasurer of the Eldorado United Methodist Church. He also served his community as a director of the First State Bank in West Manchester for many years and was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife Bonita Dee Brown; grandson James Alan Oakes; and great-grandson Drew Aden Steinberger.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Twila L. Brown of Eldorado; son Dean Richard Brown (Shawna Mader) of The Villages, Florida; son Duane A. Brown (husband Kevin Martin) of Fennville, MI; daughter Deanna L. (David) Oakes of Richmond, Indiana; son Rick E. Lewis of New Paris; son Ronald L. Lewis of Eaton; daughter Robin (David) Oda of Arcanum; grandchildren: Katie (Brandon) Williams, Danielle (Dustin) Steinberger, Tarah (Jim) Napier, Tosha (Kayne) Hobson, Michael Lewis, Donald Lewis, Karen (Mark) McCain, Carlee (Todd) Sowers, Ben (Kelcie) Oda, Colton (Alysha) Oda, Jenny Oda and Carsee Jane (Aaron) Blaske; 22 great-grandchildren; brother Michael (Sally) Brown of Tucson, Arizona and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Eldorado United Methodist Church with Pastor Dave Richey officiating. Burial followed at Monroe Cemetery in Eldorado. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, assisted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eldorado United Methodist Church.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.