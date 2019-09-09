WEST ALEXANDRIA — Richard H. LeFevre, 72, of West Alexandria, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 8, 2019, following an extended illness.

Born Jan. 20, 1947, he was the son of the late James and Stella LeFevre. Richard served two years with the US Army from 1966-1968. He had worked as a truck driver for many years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister Kathy Harris.

He is survived by wife Cindy K. (Mendenhall) Holland LeFevre whom he married Feb. 17, 1996; stepson Chris Riegel and wife Missy and their daughter Hailey of West Alexandria; and sister Sandy Wagner of Huber Heights.

Friends may call on the family from noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 US 35, West Alexandria.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Military honors will be provided at the graveside by the Preble County Honor Guard. Burial in Preble Memory Gardens.