EATON – Rick Clark, 65, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 with family by his side. Rick was born Feb. 17, 1955 in Hamilton, to the late James and Geneva (Doyle) Clark. On Nov. 8, 1972 he married the love of his life, Kathy Howlett, and they began raising their family together.

Rick worked for Baker Concrete Construction for many years as a cement Mason before becoming disabled. He was known to friends and family as a Jack of All Trades, always being able to lend a hand or fix an item. His children relied on him as their "go-to" whenever they had a problem. He often told his children: "You don't need to know a lot about a lot of things, but it's good to know a little about a lot."

In addition to his parents, Rick is preceded in death by his brother, Jack Clark and sister, Dianne Oliver.

Rick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Clark; children: Paul (Carma) Clark of Middletown, Bill (Fran) Clark of Pheonix, AZ, Emily Jones of Eaton, Bryan (Kallie) Clark of Eaton, and Ryan (Jodi) Clark of Gratis; sisters: Brenda Black of Naples, FL and Donna (Fred) Henson of Seven Mile; 13 grandchildren: Dylan, Ariel, Hannah, Deriek, Lacey, Keisha, Liam, Shelbie, Nate, Jonathan, Pippa, Maxine, Zach, and Ashley; one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

A gathering will be held Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Community Christian Church, 11 Dorsey Akers Dr., West Alexandria, 45381. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, face masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed. For additional information and to view Rick's online video, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com