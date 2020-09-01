1/1
Ritchie L. Longworth
GERMANTOWN — Ritchie L. Longworth, 64, of Germantown, peacefully went home to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul E. Longworth.

Ritchie is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ann Longworth; mother and stepfather, Lena and Carl Johnson; children: John and Jenn Longworth, Katie Longworth, Kellie Longworth, and Leslie Becraft; grandchildren: Jackson, Jonathan, and Jamison Longworth, Shelbie Ledford, Hannah Highley, and Jacob Becraft; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Carrie and Larry Matthews and David and Susan Longworth; and nieces and nephews: Larry and Leeann Matthews, Kevin Matthews, Michael and Amber Matthews, Courtney and Evan Wagner, and Seth Longworth.

Ritchie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors, and was inducted into the Preble Shawnee Hall of Fame for basketball as an individual and the team. The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 28 from 4 until 7 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty St., Camden, 45311. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor David Longworth officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis.

Contributions in Ritchie's memory may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit Street, Suite B, Xenia, 45385. www.BalesFH.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
