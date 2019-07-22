WEST ALEXANDRIA — Robert Jay Bell, 48, of West Alexandria, passed away on Friday afternoon, July 19, 2019.

Born Sept. 3, 1970, in Biloxi, Mississippi, he was a son of the late Robert James Bell and Gladys (Lambert) Bell. Jay was a 1989 graduate of Eaton High School where he was well known for his athletic skills. He played basketball, football, and was a talented baseball pitcher throughout his high school years. He was even scouted by the Cincinnati Reds. Jay was an excellent cook, especially on the grill, and was a great friend to all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son Zachary Jay Bell on Aug. 12, 2018; brother Kenneth McLean; father-in-law Ronald F. Summers and brother-in-law James Summers.

He is urvived by beloved wife Jenny P. (Summers) Bell whom he married Aug. 30, 1996; daughter Macey Wells and husband Zach and their son Ollie of West Alexandria; brother Mike McLean and wife Tanya of Eaton; mother-in-law Anita Summers of West Alexandria; Jenny's siblings Cyndi (Steve) Steinberger of West Alexandria, Mindy (David) Black of West Alexandria, Angel Summers of Miamisburg, Amanda (Mike) Brubaker of Eaton, Brian (Tina) Summers of West Alexandria, and Jon Summers of West Alexandria: along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many special cousins, and many close friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the funeral home with Pastor Kenneth Harbaum presiding.